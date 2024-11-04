First the Traitors then the Invaders - Write-in Dan Frei and Kick Out Don Bacon in Nebraska

Donny Rotten Bacon is a phony, dishonorable traitor and Trespassing Tony Vargas is a slimy, subversive, Stalinist illegal anchor baby. In order to get the illegals out of our country, like Tony Vargas, we have to vote out the traitors, like Don Bacon. That’s why many patriotic Americans, living in Nebraska, are writing-in Dan Frei for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District because “First the Traitors and then the Invaders”.

All five Congressional Seats, for Nebraska, are up in the 2024 General Election. Dan Frei was the top challenger, in the 2024 Nebraska Republican Primaries, for the seat held by Donny Rotten. Unfortunately, all five Incumbent Imbeciles, including Donny Rotten, retained their role as the Republican Party nominee and are all running for re-election.

All five Nebraska Incumbent Imbeciles are are equally awful, repulsive, and noxious in their own ways. They keep ruining the state, the country, and people’s lives but the stupid Nebraska voters keep voting for them in the primaries, we can’t get them out! This election, it’s time to kick Donny Rotten out by alternative measures.

Donny Rotten is an America last Israel first jew stooge, open-border White race traitor, covid plandemic poison vaccine mask mandate maniac and everything else wrong with this country. This bribed and blackmailed corrupt crook is selling out America and cashing in on it’s demise. Many people are voting for all the top Republican Challengers, from the Primaries, because they can’t stand the Incumbent Imbeciles. It is understandable to vote Republican in order to gain or maintain a majority in each House but it is equally understandable to vote for anyone other than Donny Rotten.

He is not going to win anyway. This idiot has already paid for hundreds of thousands of illegals to invade our state, many of which are in Omaha living in free hotel rooms or subsidized housing, with a driver’s license, and registered to vote. The Democrats are going to cheat and Donny Rotten has helped them. Tens of thousands of illegals and all the Democrats, in this district, are going to vote multiple times and the city, county, and State are not doing anything to stop the steal.

Donny Rotten and his gang of entrenched and established Nebraska criminals have to be removed at some time and there is no better time than now to start. Republican should have room to maintain a majority in The House and still remove this reprehensible representative this year. Once we kick out Donny Rotten we can work to vote-in Dan Frei or another candidate in 2026. It’s time to begin the process of kicking out all the putrid politicians who have polluted our nation. Kick-out Donny Rotten by Writing-in Dan Frei for 2024. First the Traitors then the Invaders.

#donbacon #tonyvargas #danfrei #nebraska #district2 #ne2 #omaha #omahanebraska #douglascounty #electio0n #nebraskaelection #phony #dishonorable #traitor #slimy #subversive #illegal #anchorbaby #americalast #openborders covidvaccine #vote #votenebraska #illegalvote #mexicovote #2024election #traitors #invaders #TraitorvsInvader



