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EPISODE 228: A SEA OF LIES
Del breaks exclusive newly-unredacted bombshell Fauci email; Dr. Barke tells us why not to buy into Delta fears; CDC lying about natural immunity; Former Federal Official Catherine Austin Fitts’ urgent warning for all Americans
Guests: Dr. Jeffrey Barke, Catherine Austin Fitts
#ICANFauciemails #Fauci #Wuhan #CDC #DeltaVariant #DrBarke #NaturalImmunity #ICAN