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Romans 3:13 (They Live)
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62 views • August 22, 2021
Thanks to trustylimbs on YouTube for this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7LvkxxvcC78&;ab_channel=trustylimbs
The audio track consists of excerpts from the 1980's John Carpenter film "They Live." The observations made seem prescient considering the age we live in. The Video Clip was also taken from They Live, it's when the protagonist 'Nada' discovers the sinister truth!
Copyrights belong to the owners, Universal Pictures, not me, this is just a fan video.
Romans 3:13 is a verse quoted in the speech at the end.
They Live is a 1988 American science fiction horror film written and directed by John Carpenter. The film stars Roddy Piper, Keith David, and Meg Foster. It follows an unnamed drifter (referred to as "John Nada" in the film's credits) who discovers that the ruling class are aliens concealing their appearance and manipulating people to spend money, breed, and accept the status quo with subliminal messages in mass media. It is based on the 1963 short story "Eight O'Clock in the Morning" by Ray Nelson.
FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. -This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them) -This video is also for teaching purposes. -It is not transformative in nature. -We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
This video is here with the intention of educating others in a motivational/inspirational form. I do not own the clips and music we use in most cases. My understanding is that it is in correlation to Fair Right Use, however, given that it is open to interpretation, if any owners of the content clips would like us to remove the video, we have no problem with that and will do so as fast as possible.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7LvkxxvcC78&;ab_channel=trustylimbs
The audio track consists of excerpts from the 1980's John Carpenter film "They Live." The observations made seem prescient considering the age we live in. The Video Clip was also taken from They Live, it's when the protagonist 'Nada' discovers the sinister truth!
Copyrights belong to the owners, Universal Pictures, not me, this is just a fan video.
Romans 3:13 is a verse quoted in the speech at the end.
They Live is a 1988 American science fiction horror film written and directed by John Carpenter. The film stars Roddy Piper, Keith David, and Meg Foster. It follows an unnamed drifter (referred to as "John Nada" in the film's credits) who discovers that the ruling class are aliens concealing their appearance and manipulating people to spend money, breed, and accept the status quo with subliminal messages in mass media. It is based on the 1963 short story "Eight O'Clock in the Morning" by Ray Nelson.
FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. -This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them) -This video is also for teaching purposes. -It is not transformative in nature. -We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
This video is here with the intention of educating others in a motivational/inspirational form. I do not own the clips and music we use in most cases. My understanding is that it is in correlation to Fair Right Use, however, given that it is open to interpretation, if any owners of the content clips would like us to remove the video, we have no problem with that and will do so as fast as possible.
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