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BBC Fact Checking Investigated
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28 views • August 19, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, shows how and why he believes BBC fact checkers are wrong about mask wearing, and provides evidence proving that masks can be dangerous. He also explains how and when British citizens do not have to pay the BBC licence fee.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website (click on the 'Health' button and see top of page).
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
Please feel free to share this video. Jul 27, 2020
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website (click on the 'Health' button and see top of page).
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
Please feel free to share this video. Jul 27, 2020
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