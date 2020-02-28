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Behold A Pale Horse - Pastor Charles Lawson
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125 views • February 28, 2020
This video is covering the four horsemen of Revelation. Many of us may not be aware of just how fast the end times are approaching. The Book Of Revelation is unfolding before our very eyes. I thank each and every one of you who have supported this channel with your comments and views. God Bless you all!!!
This video is mirrored from the Time To Repent YouTube channel which you can visit at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH75GAtKVOd1B1K1NQFSpLQ
Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com
All Honor and Glory goes to the most High Jesus Christ Our Lord and Savior.
Romans 10:9 “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.” (KJV)
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Contact:
Pastor Charles Lawson
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
contact: http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
This video is mirrored from the Time To Repent YouTube channel which you can visit at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH75GAtKVOd1B1K1NQFSpLQ
Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com
All Honor and Glory goes to the most High Jesus Christ Our Lord and Savior.
Romans 10:9 “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.” (KJV)
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Contact:
Pastor Charles Lawson
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
contact: http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
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