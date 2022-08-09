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Kari Lake on the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago:
“I suppose this sets a precedent and I wonder if people like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton should be nervous if President Trump ever makes it back into the White House." 😎
#MaraLagoRaid