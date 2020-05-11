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3 10 To Yuma (2007) Retrospective Review||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0004
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2 views • May 11, 2020
In this week's episode, we are taking a look at the 2007 Movie, 3:10 To Yuma. With me being a lifelong fan of Westerns, does this work as a Western or is this movie simply too modern for it's own good? Just sit back and listen and you be the judge of that.
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If you like what you listened to, then please follow the Social Media Links so you can stay up to date on all MetrObelisk Radio Uploads:
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
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