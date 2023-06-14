Create New Account
Archbishop Cordileone BLESSES LifeSite Ahead of Dodger Protest!
High Hopes
Published Wednesday |
John-Henry Westen


June 13, 2023


John-Henry Westen speaks exclusively with Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone about the need for brave Catholic witness throughout the degeneracy of 'Pride Month' — and just days before the massive Catholic protest at Dodger Stadium. Watch the FULL interview Thursday July 15 at 8:00PM ET at LifeSiteNews.com


