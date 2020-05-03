Abuse of Power? Oregon Governor Extends Lockdown to July 6; State Has Recorded 104 COVID Deaths!!?

On Friday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order to extend the state of emergency for another 60 days, keeping Oregonians stuck in their homes until July 6.



As of Saturday, the state which has recorded 104 COVID-19 deaths out of a population of over 4 million, ranks 40th in the country.



KVAL13, the local network in Eugene, seemed unfazed by the extension and reported only that “the state of emergency order allows the Oregon Health Authority and the Office of Emergency Management more authority to respond to the crisis. It also allows state agencies to waive rules or adopt temporary ones.”

This is not about saving lives and Brown knows it. She is enjoying her newly acquired powers and plans to hold onto them while she can, even though circumstances no longer warrant it.