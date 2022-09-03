FULL SHOW: PedoHitler Trends #1 On Twitter After Biden’s Radical Divisive Speech In Philadelphia

Joe Biden, as expected, gives the most evil and divisive speech in American history. So bad in fact, CNN, CBS and other liberal reporters are talking about how dangerous it was. Biden himself even retracted his statements the next day. Considering this speech was so predictable, it’s scary to think what the Democrats will do next. But America is not buying it. The speech was rejected so much that "PedoHitler" was the top trend on Twitter in response to the speech. Joe Hoft joins to discuss the latest information showing impossible anomalies in the 2020 election that led to Biden’s victory. Joel Bauman went viral after calling out Jimmy Kimmel and the pedophile elites. He makes his debut on interview in an epic 2 hour interview with Owen Shroyer.