END OF REDEMPTION PERIOD .... LAST JUDMENT ....

THE FINAL SEVEN YEARS OF THE EARTH - RAPTURE & ENDRevelation of Jesus Christ in our daysRevelation 4292Link under preparationSummaryIndex Themebooklets:Full text search in all Translations:"freely ye have recieved, freely give"Downloads for the entire edition of the New RevelationUp to now 2141 revelations have been translated into English.Thanks for the Picture:Pic von Mystic Art Design on PixabayThanks for the Music:by TM Solver - from the CD Atmosphere - Synthvoiceswww.syngate.netwww.syngate.bandcamp.comTranslations available as download:english, french, spanish, italian, polish, russian, greek, rumanian, dutch, koreanMy other Channels on other plattforms! With Text and Voice and Music. Or Sound only!check it out!GOD corrected - FALSE DOTRINES & ERRORS of the CHURCHESTHE FINAL GREAT REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - A TREMENDOUS WORK für the IGNORANT , the SEARCHERS and the DOUBTERSPROPHETS of the ENDTIMETHE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTHMY CHANNEL in englisch on Brighteon - END TIME PROPHECYMY CHANNEL in englisch on BITCHUTE - THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTHArchive ORG: Sound files only - GOD´s WORD - German and Englisch----------------------------------------------------------------------------------LINKS zu meinen anderen Kanälen in GermanDIE LETZTE GROSSE OFFENBARUNG JESU CHRISTI - EIN GEWALTIGES WERKPROPHETEN der ENDZEITDIE LETZTEN SIEBEN JAHRE der ERDEPROPHETEN der ENDZEITDIE LETZTEN SIEBEN JAHRE der ERDEMy new Channel onyl in englisch on Brighteon - END TIME PROPHECY