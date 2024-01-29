Create New Account
Dan Fournier on Canadian Geoengineering at GFC
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday

🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

Special Investigation: Geoengineering & Weather Modification in Canada, Part 1

https://fournier.substack.com/p/special-investigation-geoengineering


Special Investigation: Geoengineering & Weather Modification in Canada, Part 2

https://fournier.substack.com/p/special-investigation-geoengineering-e82


Are we still a nation of Laws & Justice? Special Investigation: Geoengineering & Weather Modification in Canada, Part 3

https://fournier.substack.com/p/are-we-still-a-nation-of-laws-and


Original Recording:

https://youtu.be/WJKAS8k4UbU


Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts

