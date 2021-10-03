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Canada Is More Free Than the United States!
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150 views • October 03, 2021
A conversation between Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, and Redmond Weissengerger, head of Mises Canada, about the shrinking Canadian state.
For more on Liberty Now: http://www.libertynow.ca
Canada now ranks higher than the United States in economic freedom.
Canada cut fed spending from 17.5% of GDP in the 1990s to 11.3% in 2012?
All but one of Canada's 22 Federal departments received real cuts - fisheries, 27%, natural resources, 50%
Canada's debt as a percentage of GDP has been cut to less than 30% from over 67%.
Canada fired government workers, but unemployment went down from 12% to 6%.
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
For more on Liberty Now: http://www.libertynow.ca
Canada now ranks higher than the United States in economic freedom.
Canada cut fed spending from 17.5% of GDP in the 1990s to 11.3% in 2012?
All but one of Canada's 22 Federal departments received real cuts - fisheries, 27%, natural resources, 50%
Canada's debt as a percentage of GDP has been cut to less than 30% from over 67%.
Canada fired government workers, but unemployment went down from 12% to 6%.
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
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