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Spiegelscherben im Schmelztiegel
Saria Delaney
Saria Delaney
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21 views • January 07, 2020
Wenn der Betrachter einen Stein im Auge hat, sieht er nur die Hälfte.

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https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
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Hintergrundmusik:

V.I.P.N - Never Forget
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-CD8wwc8Cs

V.I.P.N - imperfect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5LqNNq38XA

V.I.P.N - To The Moon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3b4ZWWxkWs

V.I.P.N - Sleepless
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDE-XvPmjDA

V.I.P.N - Weightless
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQ73trniJYY

Miracle of Sound - Revolution
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=939ACReWKfE

Andy Leech x 4lienetic - Nightfall
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0-AvRA7kB0

- Andy Leech
https://soundcloud.com/andyleechmusic
https://facebook.com/andyleechmusic
https://twitter.com/andyleechmusic
https://instagram.com/andyleechmusic

- 4lienetic
https://soundcloud.com/4lienetic
https://facebook.com/4lienetic
https://youtube.com/channel/UCUZig788vzmYdzMphveBp8g
https://twitter.com/4lienetic

V.I.P.N - Will I Ever Reach You?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDi3Fn8ujek

Bilder:

Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
Chicago
http://www.radicalcartography.net/index.html?chicagodots
Susanna F.
http://www.faz.net/aktuell/gesellschaft/kriminalitaet/kritik-an-der-polizei-im-mordfall-susanna-f-15630416.html
https://knowyourmeme.com
Taro Okamoto
https://tokyoing.net/taro-okamoto-memorial-museum/

Artikel und Info-Videos:

Einwanderung - Ein Deutscher Traum
http://www.spiegel.de/politik/deutschland/einwanderung-ein-deutscher-traum-kolumne-a-1217379.html

Vermögen der Clintons
http://www.manager-magazin.de/finanzen/artikel/vermoegen-von-bill-und-hillary-clinton-rentabler-ruhestand-a-978824.html

Why did Trump win the election in 2016? (English)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZUPuXE80I8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJ1FLhcMDMM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wo6U2zU9hBE

Kosten für Flüchtlinge
http://www.haz.de/Nachrichten/Politik/Deutschland-Welt/Fluechtlinge-kosten-den-Bund-fast-21-Milliarden-Euro
https://www.handelsblatt.com/politik/deutschland/fluechtlinge-und-zuwanderung-enorme-fluechtlingskosten/12584032-6.html
https://faktenfinder.tagesschau.de/inland/kosten-bund-fluechtlinge-101.html

Mehr Afrikaner auf dem Weg in die EU
https://www.welt.de/politik/ausland/article174796884/Millionen-Fluechtlinge-aus-Afrika-Zweite-Phase-der-Migration-hat-laengst-begonnen.html
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/07/07/millions-africans-will-flood-europe-unless-acts-now-warns-european/

Jeder Zweite mit Migrationshintergrund arbeitslos
https://www.welt.de/politik/deutschland/article166743394/Jeder-zweite-Arbeitslose-in-Westdeutschland-hat-Migrationshintergrund.html

Flüchtlinge am Arbeitsmarkt
http://www.o-ton-arbeitsmarkt.de/o-ton-news/fluechtlinge-am-arbeitsmarkt-was-die-arbeitslosenzahl-verschweigt

Bevölkerungsdichte Deutschland
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deutschland
Bevölkerungsdichte USA
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vereinigte_Staaten

Die schleichende Islamisierung von Indonesien
http://www.faz.net/aktuell/feuilleton/debatten/die-schleichende-islamisierung-in-indonesien-13688333.html

Homosexuals publicly whipped
http://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1010085/gay-couple-publicly-whipped-in-indonesia-for-sharia-banned-sex

Verkaufszahlen - Spiegel
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Der_Spiegel

Horst Seehofer über Selbstmord von Flüchtling
http://www.spiegel.de/politik/deutschland/horst-seehofer-ueber-selbstmord-von-fluechtling-a-1217958.html
https://www.sueddeutsche.de/politik/fluechtlingspolitik-seehofer-zu-suizid-von-abgeschobenem-fluechtling-zutiefst-bedauerlich-1.4049781

Bewegte Bilder:

AA VFX
https://www.youtube.com/user/dvdangor2011

Hell March - Unite The Right Charlottesville Torch Rally
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrm_JAnVKzI

Jacob Zuma sings kill the white farmer South Africa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfZeIVsJxgs

Assassin's Creed - Unity

https://pixabay.com

dreamscene.org
https://www.youtube.com/user/blendland

Portland Antifa Knocked Out in One Punch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1ibEsD3mms
Keywords
usaamerikasaria delaneyspiegelspiegel onlinejakob augsteinschmelztiegelmelting potdiversitaet
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