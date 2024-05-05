Part 4 - Ruger Takedown Barrel - AmbGun 10/22 Takedown Project

AmbGun “10/22 Takedown Build Series in Shorts”

Barrel choices for the AmbGun 10/22 takedown project.





The AmbGun online survey results found the three options very closely matched.





I went with the Ruger cold hammer forged threaded barrel. The price is ⅓ that of the exotic fiberglass wrapped aftermarket barrels. While it included barrel mounted sights, that turned out to not be an advantage…except for the front sight dovetail.





It would have been nice to combine the Volquartsen bolt and trigger kit with a Volquartsen barrel. I really like how they reverse “cantilever” a pic rail to allow for a barrel mounted optic that is shifted rearward over the receiver…this does require a non-railed receiver so I could not go this route.





The Tactical Solutions Takedown Barrel is a great option and shaves several ounces compared to the Ruger barrel. If I didn't think that Ruger makes very good barrels, I would have gone the TacSol route. Plus I think the TacSol barrel mounted sights would be visually blocked by the Brownell’s Receiver integral pic rail.





Ultimately, the Ruger offers 90% at ⅓ the price.