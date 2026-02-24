Jeffrey Epstein | The Great Distraction | Seethruthescript



Jeffrey Epstein may be the defining villain of our time. But what if the whole scandal, every shocking detail and headline, is just a carefully engineered psyop? A massive distraction meant to keep eyes fixed on one horror while something far larger and more dangerous moves silently in the shadows, ready to upend everything.



Is the true purpose of releasing these Epstein files like Netflix releases a new series? All just a great distraction, making people numb to the dark realities of the rulers of our world. Making people associate most things that have happened with one main villain instead of the real culprits, while also making the world feel demoralized and lose trust in the old system. So much so that they even beg for a new one?



Yes. Absolutely. 1000%



AI Governance/Digital Hellscape is the goal.

