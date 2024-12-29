BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
British Army Officers Were Blown Up Into Pieces In DERGACHI┃RUSSIA Took Full Control of DACHENSKOYE
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9972 followers
Follow
4 months ago

The situation of the Ukrainian Army and NATO forces continues to deteriorate rapidly along the entire combat contact line. It is reported that the Russian Army has achieved significant success in all key areas of the front over the past five days. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation also officially confirmed this fact. In particular, a few hours ago, the Russian Defense Ministry officially announced the liberation of two strategically important settlements in the Kharkiv region and the Donetsk People's Republic...................................................................................................................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

british army officersdergachirussia took control of dachenskoye
