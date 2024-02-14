Vice President Tucker Carlson: Evidence that it COULD happen

Glenn Beck
Feb 13, 2024
Tucker Carlson has been all over the world recently speaking to powerful leaders. After his interview with Vladimir Putin, he spoke at the 2024 World Government Summit and that got Glenn thinking: Is something else going on here? Tucker has been a popular vice-presidential choice among Trump fans … is he gaining experience before the big announcement? Would Tucker even be interested in the vice presidency? Glenn breaks down his theory, as well as another theory on whether Vice President Kamala Harris will invoke the 25th Amendment against President Biden.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCmbeR44f_Y
