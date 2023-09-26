Michael Yon and Maria Zee discuss the disaster on our Southern Border - the male military aged men are coming - you can count on it- we are going to war over this - Part A
240 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
I can see this happening. At some point, we have to stop them - the migrants
Keywords
warmigrantscertainty
