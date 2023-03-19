Create New Account
Catherine Austin Fitts: 2nd Full Interview - Planet Lockdown!
True Info Mike
Published Yesterday |

In this second interview we conducted with Catherine Austin Fitts, we dive deeper. Learn how the central bankers are using governments around the world to implement a new system that will ultimately lead to slavery. Once you see this, you will understand the importance to resist now, before it's too late.


Solari.com

MissingMoney.Solari.com


Keywords
new world ordercatherine austin fittsgreat resetplanet lockdown2nd full interview

