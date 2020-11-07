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The Pending 'Great Reset' of 2021: Why the Bilderberg's Replaced Donald Trump With Crooked Globalist Joe Biden
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2745 views • November 07, 2020
I started working on this video looking at the topic of the 'Great Reset' on the eve of the US Election. I did not see Sleepy Joe Biden beating Donald Trump at all in this election. I was fascinated by the thousands of Americans who were showing up to his rally's. He was filling up all his venues. Meanwhile Biden could hardly fill up a parking lot with supporters including when he had Lady Gaga show up on the eve of the election to perform. There was hardly anyone in the parking lot. So as I was reading American Archbishop Vigano's 'Open Letter' to Donald Trump about his strong feelings regarding the 'Great Reset' I stopped making my video to watch the 'rigged' election play out. Today (November 6th) I finished recording this video and I now see why the New world Order has placed Joe Biden in the White House 'Oval office'. They needed a Satanic Shill to implement the North American version of the 'Great Reset'. Here in Canada we have out own Bilderberg Shill in Justin Trudeau ready to implement the Illuminati's 'People Control' plan. Trudeau has tendered out for contractors to build our COVID 21 Internment Camps across Canada. Donald Trump is just another 'actor' turned President. His heart is not into implementing the ugliness that will go along with 'controlling' the American minions, so the New world Order have fixed this latest sham of an election and a very weak, frail and mentality unstable Joe Biden (with Hunter Biden's Laptop From Hell hanging over his head) will be the Commander in Chief as America's imposes the 'Great Reset' on their split and fractured country.
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https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/abp-vigano-warns-trump-about-great-reset-plot-to-subdue-humanity-destroy-freedom
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Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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Related Videos:
Archbishop Viganò: Trump loss would usher in apocalyptic ‘dictatorship of New World Order’
The John-Henry Westen Show
https://youtu.be/2X_BJIhSL3Q
Head of global economic group reveals plan for post-COVID worldwide 'reset'
LifeSiteNews
https://youtu.be/0QRKDia4BLU
Great Reset Explained By George Gammon
We Are America
https://youtu.be/y76HDovGfNk
Related Links:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/abp-vigano-warns-trump-about-great-reset-plot-to-subdue-humanity-destroy-freedom
Shattered Union PC Trailer - Intro Trailer
https://youtu.be/beYDa8B82tA
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
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GlobalAgenda @
soundcloud.com
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GlobalAgenda@BitChute
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Global Agenda
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GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda 24 Hours
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
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