In St. Petersburg today, hearings began in the case of the terrorist attack at a cafe, which resulted in the death of Vladlen Tatarsky.
Darya Trepova, who, according to the investigation, brought a statuette with explosives to the cafe, has been brought to court.
She received 132,000 rubles in cryptocurrency to her wallet as part of the preparation for the murder of Vladlen Tatarsky, the prosecutor revealed in court.
The accused herself stated that she admits guilt only partially, claiming she didn't know about the explosives in the statuette.
