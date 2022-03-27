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Spot goes to Hollywood (1996, Saturn)
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13 views • March 27, 2022
Spot goes to Hollywood is a platformer developed by British company Burst and published by British company Virgin Interactive. It was also released for Playstation. It is an enhanced and reworked version of the Mega Drive/Genesis game of the same name.
The game stars the mascot of 7up back in the day, a red spot with sunglasses, arms and legs. Spot is exploring a cinema and accidentally false into a film projector. This causes him to be sucked into different films from which he must escape.
While the game is keeping the themes of the levels and plays similar to the Mega Drive counterpart, the level design has been completely reworked, using different layouts, different enemy attack patterns and other changes. While you still collect red spots, you do not need them in order to unlock the exit. Instead, you get a extra life for each 100 spots collected. Your health bar has been lowered to three hits, and you can reach a shoot'em up bonus game at the end of the level.
The game stars the mascot of 7up back in the day, a red spot with sunglasses, arms and legs. Spot is exploring a cinema and accidentally false into a film projector. This causes him to be sucked into different films from which he must escape.
While the game is keeping the themes of the levels and plays similar to the Mega Drive counterpart, the level design has been completely reworked, using different layouts, different enemy attack patterns and other changes. While you still collect red spots, you do not need them in order to unlock the exit. Instead, you get a extra life for each 100 spots collected. Your health bar has been lowered to three hits, and you can reach a shoot'em up bonus game at the end of the level.
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