✡ Gay Jewish Killers, Leopold & Loeb

Leopold and Loeb were two wealthy homosexual Jewish University of Chicago students who, in 1924, committed one of the most infamous crimes in American history: the kidnapping and murder of 14-year-old Bobby Franks. Nathan Leopold, 19, and Richard Loeb, 18, were gay lovers who were motivated by a desire to commit the perfect crime. They meticulously planned the abduction, but their scheme unraveled when Leopold's eyeglasses were found near the crime scene, leading to their arrest. The trial ended with life sentences for both men, with Loeb being killed in prison in 1936 and Leopold being paroled in 1958, living the remainder of his life quietly until his death in 1971.





The clip is from “Mysteries at the Museum,” S3 Ep 141