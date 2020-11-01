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Global Alert News - #273 - Dane Wigington
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381 views • November 01, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One Hour weekly broadcast for Saturday Oct. 31, 2020.
New information on nano polymer threads containing biological materials, with sticky filaments are being sprayed around the planet. Funding these operations have just been renewed. Further collapse of life support systems on this planet ...all for a paycheck.
New information on nano polymer threads containing biological materials, with sticky filaments are being sprayed around the planet. Funding these operations have just been renewed. Further collapse of life support systems on this planet ...all for a paycheck.
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