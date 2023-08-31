UKRAINE GRIFT HOSTED BY LANCE MIGLIACCIO & GEORGE BALLOUTINE |EP133

THE BIG MIG SHOWWEDNESDAY AUGUST 28, 2023

EPISODE 133 -7PM





UKRAINE GRIFT ZELENSKY ONLY A MEASLY $5 BILLION MORE:

IS KJP THE WORST WHITEHOUSE PRESS SECRETARY IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA

WHAT HAS ALIASES, ANONYMOUS EMAILS, BURNER PHONES, OFFSHORE BANK ACCOUNTS, AND SECRET MEETINGS? IF YOU ANSWERED THE MAFIA OR CARTELS YOUR WRONG!

MITCH MCCONNELL IS MR FREEZE









👍 👍👍 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍👍👍

FOLLOW US:

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/GBalloutine

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@GeorgeBalloutine

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@LanceMigliaccio

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@TheBigMig

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigMigShow

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebigmig

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/GeorgeBalloutine

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/LanceMigliaccio

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/TheBigMig

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thebigmig/

CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/GeorgeBalloutine

CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/LanceMigliaccio

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/LanceMigliaccio

WEBSITE: http://thebigmig.com/

_______________________________________________





SUPPORT US:

LOCALS: https://TheBigMig.locals.com/support

GLOBALTEKMD: https://www.globaltekmd.com (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)

ALIASID: https://www.aliasid.com (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)

MYPILLOW.COM: https://www.mypillow.com/thebigmig (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)