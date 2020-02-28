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16. You Must Be Born Again!
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16 views • February 28, 2020
You must be born again!" is a popular church slogan these days. Rituals like the sinner's prayer and water baptism have been linked to the concept of being born again, but Jesus did not teach these things. So what did Jesus teach? What does it mean to be "born again by the Word of God"? Don't allow shallow church traditions to blind you to God's plan for your life.
CREDITS 01.No Copyright Motion Graphics Motion Graphics provided by http://www.youtubestock.com YouTube Channel: https://goo.gl/aayJRf 02. Gameplay/Cinematics by DYNAMIX_ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/DYNAMIXofficial 03. Creflo Dollar Have We Really Heard the Gospel by Bill Winston 2016 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIs70... 04. You Must Be Born Again (John 3:1-8) by Cornerstone Baptist Church of Orlando https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfUrH... 05. Woman typing on keyboard by dravreh https://www.videvo.net/video/typing-w... 06. in-the-beginning_01 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 07. king_02 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 08. Christ appears to Disciples by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 09. Timelapse from square in centre of Moscow by JureKreft https://www.videvo.net/video/moscow-t... 10. Jesus Ascension to Heaven 17 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 11. Washed by the Water Baptism by Doctor Bob Studios https://vimeo.com/44941213 12. Lakewood worship by ToBeDaniel https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ... 13. Confetti falling chromakey background. by oasisamuel https://www.videvo.net/video/confetti... 14. Head of Jesus Christ 50 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 15. Church of San Rafael Esterior Zarcero, Costa Rica by Mike Baird https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 16. Film Burns Transition Green Screen by CreativeFilm https://www.videvo.net/video/film-bur... 17. Hubble Captures Spectacular"Landscape" in the Carina Nebula by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's photostream https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 18. Creation (47/52) by Suus Wansink https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 19. Jesus Knocking at the Door 29 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 20. JAMES TILLACK by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 21. Palm Sunday 15 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 22. calendar animation clip by TGGxBIGHOMIE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4h2f6... 23. 9-Week Human Embryo from Ectopic Pregnancy by Ed Uthman https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 24. Blausen 0747 Pregnancy by BruceBlaus https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ... 25. Morning Prayers by Don Christner https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 26. Jesus Christv - Christus Statue by midiman https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 27. Pastors & Leaders Meeting - Prophet Sheperd Bushiri by HungryGeneration https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5p1I... 28. Jesus Ascension to Heaven 15 by Waiting For The word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 29. The Teachings of Jesus Christ + FULL MOVIE. by Private Universe https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbXIl... 30. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
CREDITS 01.No Copyright Motion Graphics Motion Graphics provided by http://www.youtubestock.com YouTube Channel: https://goo.gl/aayJRf 02. Gameplay/Cinematics by DYNAMIX_ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/DYNAMIXofficial 03. Creflo Dollar Have We Really Heard the Gospel by Bill Winston 2016 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIs70... 04. You Must Be Born Again (John 3:1-8) by Cornerstone Baptist Church of Orlando https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfUrH... 05. Woman typing on keyboard by dravreh https://www.videvo.net/video/typing-w... 06. in-the-beginning_01 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 07. king_02 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 08. Christ appears to Disciples by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 09. Timelapse from square in centre of Moscow by JureKreft https://www.videvo.net/video/moscow-t... 10. Jesus Ascension to Heaven 17 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 11. Washed by the Water Baptism by Doctor Bob Studios https://vimeo.com/44941213 12. Lakewood worship by ToBeDaniel https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ... 13. Confetti falling chromakey background. by oasisamuel https://www.videvo.net/video/confetti... 14. Head of Jesus Christ 50 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 15. Church of San Rafael Esterior Zarcero, Costa Rica by Mike Baird https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 16. Film Burns Transition Green Screen by CreativeFilm https://www.videvo.net/video/film-bur... 17. Hubble Captures Spectacular"Landscape" in the Carina Nebula by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's photostream https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 18. Creation (47/52) by Suus Wansink https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 19. Jesus Knocking at the Door 29 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 20. JAMES TILLACK by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 21. Palm Sunday 15 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 22. calendar animation clip by TGGxBIGHOMIE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4h2f6... 23. 9-Week Human Embryo from Ectopic Pregnancy by Ed Uthman https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 24. Blausen 0747 Pregnancy by BruceBlaus https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ... 25. Morning Prayers by Don Christner https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 26. Jesus Christv - Christus Statue by midiman https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 27. Pastors & Leaders Meeting - Prophet Sheperd Bushiri by HungryGeneration https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5p1I... 28. Jesus Ascension to Heaven 15 by Waiting For The word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 29. The Teachings of Jesus Christ + FULL MOVIE. by Private Universe https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbXIl... 30. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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