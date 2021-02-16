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We The People Are Taking Down The Global Power Structure, The Day Of Reckoning Is Upon Us! (X22Report)
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573 views • February 16, 2021
X22 Report
Ep. 2405b - We The People Are Taking Down The Global Power Structure, The Day Of Reckoning Is Upon Us!
The patriots are now pushing the plan forward, the [DS]/MSM have lost, the people see it all and many more are waking up. The global power structure is being dismantled. The day of reckoning is upon us. Trump let everyone know that in the months ahead he has something to share. The DOD put a pic of GW crossing the Delaware, message received. Dan Scavino sends another message.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Ep. 2405b - We The People Are Taking Down The Global Power Structure, The Day Of Reckoning Is Upon Us!
The patriots are now pushing the plan forward, the [DS]/MSM have lost, the people see it all and many more are waking up. The global power structure is being dismantled. The day of reckoning is upon us. Trump let everyone know that in the months ahead he has something to share. The DOD put a pic of GW crossing the Delaware, message received. Dan Scavino sends another message.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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