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"Us" vs. "Them" A Teachable Moment from A Lesson in History
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61 views • August 23, 2021
Deep state divisiveness has become a state of dis-ease and they will stop at nothing to build a deepening chasm between the unvaxxed and the vaxxed... the "us" vs. "them" aka the manipulated and fear based vs. the connected, awakened, conscious, and clear.
So many people still don't even know how seriously they've been lied to, nor how badly the "mainstream media" aka the propaganda machine has manipulated them.
What is the effect of all of this?
Hatred... and eventually control of the masses... a highly toxic world divided between the "us" and "them."
So, I made this video as a gentle reminder that as we take a page out of the history book, we will remember dark times through the ages where evil was sown through false flags and manipulation—but not relive them.
Remember dear ones, light is always brighter than shadow and we have already won... stay strong light workers.
So many people still don't even know how seriously they've been lied to, nor how badly the "mainstream media" aka the propaganda machine has manipulated them.
What is the effect of all of this?
Hatred... and eventually control of the masses... a highly toxic world divided between the "us" and "them."
So, I made this video as a gentle reminder that as we take a page out of the history book, we will remember dark times through the ages where evil was sown through false flags and manipulation—but not relive them.
Remember dear ones, light is always brighter than shadow and we have already won... stay strong light workers.
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