Buying a new RV Camper? You SHOULD NOT need a "punch list"! A disturbing situation...

https://rvacrossamerica.net/punchlist

Planning to purchase a new RV camper? After you take possession, think making a "punch list" with a dozen or more things to fix is NORMAL and to be EXPECTED?

There ARE alternatives! We should NOT expect to have to create punch lists when buying a new RV. I share an egregious case where a gentleman bought a premium brand camper and it may end up costing him his life.

The "rest of the story" here...

https://rvacrossamerica.net/punchlist