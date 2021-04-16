Christ Against the Occult: Pt. VI - Barruel and the Age of Treason 1700-1800 - [The MEaning of Catholic]

Check out all of my videos for more interesting content. God bless!



COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





[CHANNEL INFO: This channel ("Christian Videos & Resources") was started with the intention of bringing Christian content to the site, specifically, videos which I have found interesting or edifying at various times in the past. As such, you will find a great diversity of Christian content on this channel, from a variety of denominations and theological persuasions across the entire spectrum of Christianity. As events transpired over 2020, I thought it important to archive certain material pertaining to the crises of 2020, and felt it a patriotic duty to do so (considering the efforts of Big Tech censorship which we have all felt in some measure at this point).

I feel it necessary to inform my subscribers that I am, in fact, Catholic, and I plan on posting a lot more Catholic-oriented content. I converted to Catholicism some years ago, but had lapsed for longer than I'd like to admit. Nevertheless, I have always had love for Christians of all persuasions, and that will not change, even though I am (by the grace of God) rediscovering my Catholic faith. As such, I will also be showcasing Catholic videos from a variety of perspectives within Catholicism, although you will notice a common theme with all of them, as they pertain to current events.

Basically, I am only saying this because I want to be transparent to my subscribers. Indeed, I am greatly honoured by each and every one of you who have subscribed to my channel. I do hope that the content I post will be of benefit to you all, and I encourage everyone to check out earlier videos here as well.

As always (Lord willing, and such as I am able), I intend to continue posting important videos from the political sphere, especially those which are in danger of being censored, and/or those videos which contribute to our continued resistance against the globalist regime which seeks to enslave us.]