X22 REPORT Ep. 3137a - The Controlled Agenda Of The [WEF][CB] Is Waking People Up, Crisis Will Finish Them News

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3137a - August 11, 2023
The Controlled Agenda Of The [WEF][CB] Is Waking People Up, Crisis Will Finish Them News
Corporation in Germany are going bankrupt, it is a complete disaster. Watch Germany and California. The EV push is falling apart, the people are starting to learn they have been duped. The people can now see the agenda of the [CB]/[WEF], the crisis will finish them and destroy them.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
