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Destruyendo la Imagen Divina (Subtitulado en español)- Christine Beadsworth
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38 views • October 23, 2021
¡ATENCIÓN! Puede ver este video en español sin subtítulos y actualizado. Haga click en este enlace: //www.brighteon.com/d00e73a7-de39-4f38-a8af-b49dde583b41
Las vacunas Covid con ARN mensajero tienen el potencial de destruir los enlaces del ADN. Los peligros asociados a ellas son muchos y graves.
Las vacunas Covid con ARN mensajero tienen el potencial de destruir los enlaces del ADN. Los peligros asociados a ellas son muchos y graves.
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