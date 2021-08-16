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Granny knows best. So says Cannabis Jimmy. The grand daughter thinks it is all so funny and mauks her Grandma on Tic Tok. The last laugh will be on the disrespectful moronic grand daugher .
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70 views • August 16, 2021
My Grandma lived on a small farm in Sanger, California. Very close to Fresno. The little town was known for making " Sanger Ski boats ". Back then you could water ski on many of the rivers going through the San Juaoquin Valley. Every summer my older brother and I traveled from Long Beach on the 99 Freeway ( 2 lanes ) up to the ranch. This is before air conditioning in cars. So we would keep the windows down and stick our hands and feet out the window. So much fun especially when you two parents in the front seat were yelling at us to stop. Total fun. Anyway, back to Grandma. She was one of 11 brothers and sisters , all Italians, that settled into the Fresno area. She had so much wisdom. My Grandpa gave me my first shot gun at 10 years old. Maybe it was 8 yrs old. . It was a 410 3 shot bolt action singe barrel shot gun. I killed anything that moved with it , except of course humans. So much fun. Those were some great days in my life back there hanging on the grandparents small farm.
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