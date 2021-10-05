Part 3 - Johnson & Johnson - 'Kids Shouldn’t Get A F'cking (COVID) Vaccine Sep. 27, 2021

Project Veritas exposes the true sentiments of two Johnson & Johnson officials: Brandon Schadt, a Johnson & Johnson regional business lead, and Justin Durrant, a Johnson & Johnson scientist.



Speaking to an undercover Project Veritas reporter over a meal, Schadt admits he does not agree with the push to vaccinate children. “Kids shouldn’t get a f*cking (COVID) vaccine,” he says. “It’s terrible … It’s a kid, you just don’t do that, you know? Not something that’s so unknown in terms of repercussions down the road.”



When asked if we really have no idea what the long-term repercussions are, he replies, “I mean, how could you? Right? There’s nobody who’s 30 years in who said, ‘Hey, I had the vaccine and I don’t have a third eyeball.” When asked if we can trust the media when it comes to reporting on the COVID shots, Schadt states, “In no capacity should we ever trust anything that they say.”



Durrant also doesn’t think babies and young children need the jab, saying “It wouldn’t make that much of a difference” if children are unvaccinated for COVID. That said, he does seem to be onboard with the corporate policy to push the injection on adults, regardless of need or personal beliefs.



He admits that what they’re doing is making life so inconvenient for the unvaccinated that they just give up and get it. Despite that, Durrant tells the undercover reporter: “Don’t get the Johnson & Johnson (COVID vaccine). I didn’t tell you (that) though.”