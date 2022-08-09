Miles Guo: The CCP is going to massively trap and arrest their own people in the U.K., Australia, Singapore and other countries across the world

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https://gnews.org/post/p15u65f81
8/8/2022 Miles Guo's GETTR: The CCP is going to massively trap and arrest their own people in the U.K., Australia, Singapore and other countries across the world. The Zeng Family, Fudan Gang and other people associated with the CCP are all in danger