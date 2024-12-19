© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parasites Are Making You Into An Angry PERSON!
Many people get angered quite easily regularly, which can turn into rage and even very aggressive, explosive, angry, and violent outbursts, and this can occur with people for many different reasons.
But there are a lot of scientific studies that have concluded that a high percentage of angry people have some parasitic infection that can be a huge root cause of their anger issues, and effectively treating them with an effective anti-parasitic treatment option can aid in addressing this emotional state from frequently occurring or even entirely or at least minimize the intensity of the anger feelings.
In this video, "Parasites Are Making You Into An Angry PERSON!" I discuss the science of the connection of anger to parasites, which parasites specifically tend to induce anger in people, and the best treatment options to kill the parasite associated with anger.
