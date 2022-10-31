The True Vaccine Misinformation Spreaders!

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https://gnews.org/articles/499785
Summary：10/23/2022 The vaccine spreaders of misinformation: Bill Gates, Fauci deserve to be laughed at. What these people said about COVID vaccine turned out to be a bold face lie, and they are not experts but clowns.