The True Vaccine Misinformation Spreaders!

https://gnews.org/articles/499785
Summary：10/23/2022 The vaccine spreaders of misinformation: Bill Gates, Fauci deserve to be laughed at. What these people said about COVID vaccine turned out to be a bold face lie, and they are not experts but clowns.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.