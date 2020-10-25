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10/25/2020 -- HUGE DISCOVERY! Earthquakes striking next to high voltage power lines across WHOLE USA
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144 views • October 26, 2020
October 25, 2020 - An amazing discovery was made today while I was looking up quakes live before the viewing audience on twitch.
A good majority of ALL the earthquake locations across the USA are directly at (or directly next to) power generation stations of all kinds, as well as high voltage (high tension) power lines.
I show all locations across the USA listed on the USGS over the past 3 days to prove this.
It is indisputable that the quakes are mainly (I'd say over 80% but under 100% of total quakes) occurring next to these power generating / power transfer locations.
What does this mean? How about piezoelectric induced earthquakes (electrically induced earthquakes in the crust ) ..
Piezoelectricity
Piezoelectricity is the electric charge that accumulates in certain solid materials (such as crystals, certain ceramics, and biological matter such as bone, DNA and various proteins) in response to applied mechanical stress. The word piezoelectricity means electricity resulting from pressure and latent heat.
How can piezoelectric energy induce earthquake activity? How can AC power in a power line *or transmission via radio waves* convert into power in the crust?
http://www.cheniere.org/video/sovietw...
This is a huge discovery on the relation between the power generation stations, power lines, drill points, volcanoes, hot spots, and earthquakes.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
A good majority of ALL the earthquake locations across the USA are directly at (or directly next to) power generation stations of all kinds, as well as high voltage (high tension) power lines.
I show all locations across the USA listed on the USGS over the past 3 days to prove this.
It is indisputable that the quakes are mainly (I'd say over 80% but under 100% of total quakes) occurring next to these power generating / power transfer locations.
What does this mean? How about piezoelectric induced earthquakes (electrically induced earthquakes in the crust ) ..
Piezoelectricity
Piezoelectricity is the electric charge that accumulates in certain solid materials (such as crystals, certain ceramics, and biological matter such as bone, DNA and various proteins) in response to applied mechanical stress. The word piezoelectricity means electricity resulting from pressure and latent heat.
How can piezoelectric energy induce earthquake activity? How can AC power in a power line *or transmission via radio waves* convert into power in the crust?
http://www.cheniere.org/video/sovietw...
This is a huge discovery on the relation between the power generation stations, power lines, drill points, volcanoes, hot spots, and earthquakes.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
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