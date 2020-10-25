BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

10/25/2020 -- HUGE DISCOVERY! Earthquakes striking next to high voltage power lines across WHOLE USA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5190 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
144 views • October 26, 2020
October 25, 2020 - An amazing discovery was made today while I was looking up quakes live before the viewing audience on twitch.

A good majority of ALL the earthquake locations across the USA are directly at (or directly next to) power generation stations of all kinds, as well as high voltage (high tension) power lines.

I show all locations across the USA listed on the USGS over the past 3 days to prove this.

It is indisputable that the quakes are mainly (I'd say over 80% but under 100% of total quakes) occurring next to these power generating / power transfer locations.

What does this mean? How about piezoelectric induced earthquakes (electrically induced earthquakes in the crust ) ..

Piezoelectricity
Piezoelectricity is the electric charge that accumulates in certain solid materials (such as crystals, certain ceramics, and biological matter such as bone, DNA and various proteins) in response to applied mechanical stress. The word piezoelectricity means electricity resulting from pressure and latent heat.

How can piezoelectric energy induce earthquake activity? How can AC power in a power line *or transmission via radio waves* convert into power in the crust?

http://www.cheniere.org/video/sovietw...

This is a huge discovery on the relation between the power generation stations, power lines, drill points, volcanoes, hot spots, and earthquakes.

Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q

24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial

http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
Keywords
censorshipenvironmentchemtrailspreppingpropagandasurvivalweather warfarenwoclimatefloodshurricanes1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsdewgeo-engineeringearth quakesfaminetornadosfiresmsm liesbunker fuelseismic activityfrac wells
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

The Pentagon’s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

Mike Adams
Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

HRS Editors
The sleeping sanctuary: Why your choice of sleeping bag matters for camping or prepping

The sleeping sanctuary: Why your choice of sleeping bag matters for camping or prepping

HRS Editors
Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Belle Carter
The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

Mike Adams
Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy