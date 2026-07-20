Upcoming Book Review Livestream Series, A Life Update

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In this update, Christian apologist Justin Derby shares exciting news about an upcoming book review livestream series where he will read through and discuss another young earth creationism apologetics book chapter by chapter. Whether you're passionate about Biblical creation, apologetics, or simply want to grow deeper in your understanding of Scripture, this new series is designed to encourage thoughtful discussion and equip believers to defend the authority of God's Word.
In addition to announcing the new livestream series, Justin also provides a personal life update, sharing what has been happening behind the scenes, how it has affected his content creation, and what viewers can expect from the channel and the ProverbsGuys Ministries Network going forward.
If you enjoy Christian apologetics, creation science, and Biblical worldview content, be sure to subscribe and turn on notifications so you don't miss the upcoming livestreams.
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