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UK Funeral Director 'I've Never Seen As Many Deaths, not Just the Elderly' 'ALL VACCINATED' '500-600% INCREASE'
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555 views • January 29, 2022
From VIDMAX
Funeral director John O’Looney of Milton Keynes family funeral services in Milton Keynes, England lays out the details in this 30+ minute video and explains that all of those he is referring to are fully or partially vaxxed!
Funeral director John O’Looney of Milton Keynes family funeral services in Milton Keynes, England lays out the details in this 30+ minute video and explains that all of those he is referring to are fully or partially vaxxed!
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