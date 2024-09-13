BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WARNING Europe’s Migrant Crisis Is COMING to America Glenn TV Ep 377
High Hopes
High Hopes
3289 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
155 views • 7 months ago

Glenn Beck


Sep 12, 2024


Europe’s migrant crisis is coming to America. On the anniversary of 9/11, America needs to be reminded of what we stood for on that day in 2001. And with less than two months to go before Election Day, we need to evaluate how we’ve been doing since 9/11 and recalibrate our bearings before it’s too late. Europe is providing a real-time example of where the globalist-progressive agenda leads. Europe’s most powerful nations are in chaos due largely to years of open-border immigration policies. The influx of Muslim immigrants over the past decade has created culture-clash tensions and stress on social services that have reached a boiling point. A spate of recent shocking crimes in the U.K. and Germany have made the volatile situation even worse. Scottish author, historian, and GB News host Neil Oliver tells Glenn the truth behind the U.K. riots and warns the West about what happens when you have uncontrolled migration combined with authoritarian censorship. Those who dare to protest their government’s incompetence are being branded the real danger. The globalist-progressive obsession with DEI and shutting down any dissent has Europe barreling toward tyranny. It’s a clear example of what NOT to do. And yet, the Biden-Harris administration has the U.S. headed down the very same path.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4mrwigUgSw


Keywords
americaimmigrationwarningmuslimchaoseuropeimmigrantscrimestyrannyopen bordersglenn beckmigrant crisiscaliphate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy