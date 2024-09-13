WARNING Europe’s Migrant Crisis Is COMING to America Glenn TV Ep 377

Glenn Beck





Sep 12, 2024





Europe’s migrant crisis is coming to America. On the anniversary of 9/11, America needs to be reminded of what we stood for on that day in 2001. And with less than two months to go before Election Day, we need to evaluate how we’ve been doing since 9/11 and recalibrate our bearings before it’s too late. Europe is providing a real-time example of where the globalist-progressive agenda leads. Europe’s most powerful nations are in chaos due largely to years of open-border immigration policies. The influx of Muslim immigrants over the past decade has created culture-clash tensions and stress on social services that have reached a boiling point. A spate of recent shocking crimes in the U.K. and Germany have made the volatile situation even worse. Scottish author, historian, and GB News host Neil Oliver tells Glenn the truth behind the U.K. riots and warns the West about what happens when you have uncontrolled migration combined with authoritarian censorship. Those who dare to protest their government’s incompetence are being branded the real danger. The globalist-progressive obsession with DEI and shutting down any dissent has Europe barreling toward tyranny. It’s a clear example of what NOT to do. And yet, the Biden-Harris administration has the U.S. headed down the very same path.





