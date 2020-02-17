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Richard Sonnenfeldt Describes Nazi War Criminals
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26 views • February 17, 2020
The lead translator during the Nuremberg war crimes trials, Richard Sonnenfeldt, describes Nazi war criminals. The description applies equally well to most American law enforcement officials.
This is an excerpt from the BBC documentary film series Nuremberg: Nazis on Trial Episode three: Rudolf Hess.
This is an excerpt from the BBC documentary film series Nuremberg: Nazis on Trial Episode three: Rudolf Hess.
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