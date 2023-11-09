Dreamy Golden Milk
Ingredients
1-1/3 cups Coconut Milk Powder
2-1/2 cups hot water
1-1/2 tablespoons Organic Turmeric Powder
2 tablespoons Organic Coconut Syrup
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon Coconut Oil
Preparation
Add the water and coconut milk powder to a medium-size saucepan.
Whisk together, over medium-low heat until the powder is dissolved and milk is just slightly warm.
Add remaining ingredients to a blender.
Pour the slightly warm milk into the blender with the rest of the ingredients and blend well.
If desired, return to the pan and heat a bit more.
Enjoy hot or warm milk before bed!
