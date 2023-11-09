Dreamy Golden Milk

Ingredients

Preparation

Add the water and coconut milk powder to a medium-size saucepan.

Whisk together, over medium-low heat until the powder is dissolved and milk is just slightly warm.

Add remaining ingredients to a blender.

Pour the slightly warm milk into the blender with the rest of the ingredients and blend well.

If desired, return to the pan and heat a bit more.

Enjoy hot or warm milk before bed!