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Yuval Noah Harari Speaking At The World Economic Forum In 2018 "We Are Probably One Of The Last Generations Of Humans"
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186 views • January 08, 2022
Yuval Noah Harari Speaking At The World Economic Forum In 2018
"We are probably one of the last generations of homosapiens. Within a century or two, Earth will be dominated by entities that are more different from us than we are different from neanderthals or from chimpanzee. Because in the coming generations, we will learn how to engineer bodies, and brains and minds. This will be the main product of the economy, of the 21st century economy."
"As long as you can hack something, you can usually also engineer it. [mRNA] Science is replacing evolution by natural selection with evolution by intelligent design. Not the intelligent design of some god above the clouds, but our intelligent design."
"The ownership of data is so important. If we don't regulate it, a tiny elite may come to control not the just the future of human societies but the shape of life forms in the future."
#mRNA #WEF #HackingHumans #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #BioDigitalConvergence #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
"We are probably one of the last generations of homosapiens. Within a century or two, Earth will be dominated by entities that are more different from us than we are different from neanderthals or from chimpanzee. Because in the coming generations, we will learn how to engineer bodies, and brains and minds. This will be the main product of the economy, of the 21st century economy."
"As long as you can hack something, you can usually also engineer it. [mRNA] Science is replacing evolution by natural selection with evolution by intelligent design. Not the intelligent design of some god above the clouds, but our intelligent design."
"The ownership of data is so important. If we don't regulate it, a tiny elite may come to control not the just the future of human societies but the shape of life forms in the future."
#mRNA #WEF #HackingHumans #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #BioDigitalConvergence #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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