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STAY OUT OF 'HOSPITALS' [PATIENTS ARE BEING MURDERED...] A PERSONAL TESTIMONY, A PUBLIC WARNING...
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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762 views • October 01, 2021
Max Malone & UpNorthOfThe49th
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(world orders review)
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STAY OUT OF 'HOSPITALS' [Patients Are Being Murdered...] A Personal Testimony & Public Warning
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fdrzww2sssQz/ [SHARE]
================
(mirror) @ https://www.bitchute.com/video/qZh96L4cuYxe/
(source) @ MaxResistance https://www.bitchute.com/channel/maxresistance/
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Stay out of hospitals. Our family has had 5 deaths in the last 6 weeks. I'm in the process of planning another funeral. You can think what you want but I think 5 deaths in 6 weeks is not right at all. People have reached out to me with the same stories. I have read about the same stories as well.

THIS IS GETTING REAL and THEY AREN'T PLAYING GAMES!

They want you to believe after 1.5 years that the Black Plague is claiming lives but it isn't so. Believe what you want and wear your masks if you think they will protect you. It's all brainwashing. There is a bad flu going around which they were responsible for creating. Hospitals are part of the puzzle. You'll find out sooner or later that I'm right. I made this video to share what is happening from first hand experience.

If you must go to the hospital, REFUSE ventilators for loved ones and friends. Ventilators should ONLY be used as a last resort, and even then, there is only a 14% chance of survival with a ventilator if they calibrate it properly.
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HOSPITALS #1 CAUSE of DEATH [Dr. Amandha Vollmer]
('MEDICAL KIDNAP'; the NORM as 'PATIENTS are SACRAFICED' on the 'COVID Altar')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KqjgqOlzaAz2/

ROCKEFELLER'S (MEDICAL MAFIA) CONTROL SYSTEM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2q3wrMd3wxZ/

GLOBAL MEDICAL MAFIA - Rockefeller Death Cult (Learn The Truth)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zUm9vVy9TXIQ/

EUGENICS [The Rockefeller Connection] (QUICK & SLOW wt SPIRO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5BlzWQon47zW/

ROCKEFELLER'S ''MENINGITIS VAXXINE''... WAS THE SPANISH FLU PANDEMIC!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fk9PKgddN0sT/

The Scam of the Century Goes Back to ONE Man (Rockefeller Funded Germ Theory, Part 01)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T5ZuyXN3MJ84/

Rockefeller's DOUBLE GAME in GMO Foods & EUGENICS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XFp0xqwo3zwW/

(Dr. Amandha Vollmer) Are Modern Doctors Part of a Cult?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HCwcqkTnCtu4/

(Dr. Amandha Vollmer) The VAXXINATION RACKET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lYaQuqriUeDa/

(Dr. Amandha Vollmer) 'A MESSAGE TO ALL... PARENTS, TEACHERS, MSM DOCTORS & NURSES'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oguke6SMy4vk/

The VAXXINATION RACKET (Dr. Amandha Vollmer)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lYaQuqriUeDa/
Keywords
vaccinesgenocidenwodepopulationcovidgreat reset
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