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Climate Change Fire Remix 2020
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53 views • September 24, 2020
Climate change is real and can be measured but not all scientists are in agreement about what happens next or what to do. However, climate fueled fires eating metals and burning homes like kindling soaked in kerosene is likely a political maneuver to distort the truth about fire behavior and steer the public conversation away from building codes and anyone taking responsibility for these weird fires so we can blame ourselves for the devastation and the costs. Meanwhile with all the hysteria, an ice age could be looming. Our stone age brains can't handle this so here's a weird video remix.
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2lLdzoI_jMnkeON-S4nAww
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