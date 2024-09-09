Nanothermite Found in World Trade Center Debris Proves Explosives Used - David Chandler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Physics and math professor David Chandler discusses the evidence related to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that sent The Twin Towers plummeting to the ground, claiming the lives of thousands of innocent Americans. In his research, David has found disturbing hallmarkers of demolition, as well as plenty of on-site evidence - like steel - that was allegedly immediately removed from New York and melted down to make ships or sent overseas to China. Traces of nano thermite found at the scene - used in demolition - points to something potentially even more sinister than plane hijackings. David gives credible insight into why our government could have orchestrated this inside terrorist attack. Can we trust our government to tell us the truth about 9/11?
TAKEAWAYS
Nanothermite will melt through iron and steel
The investigation into 9/11 was delayed for over a year after the attacks
People were kept away from Ground Zero, which thwarted any potential on-the-ground investigations of the crime scene
The only thing left behind was dust, which David says contained traces of active explosives
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Sign Up for the CCM Newsletter: https://counterculturemom.com/
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
Redemption Shield (use code TINA at checkout for 10% off): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
North Tower Exploding video: https://bit.ly/3WVowom
Thermitic Material in 9/11 World Trade Center Dust: https://bit.ly/3ZfV3Zl
9-11 Commission Report: https://9-11commission.gov/report/
NIST World Trade Center Investigation: https://bit.ly/3MxWgDI
Bush Family Connection to Hitler: https://bit.ly/47mFcKj
The Holocaust and the Bush Family Fortune: https://bit.ly/3Xl3Q9A
Ukraine on Fire movie: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5724358/
🔗 CONNECT WITH DAVID CHANDLER
Website: https://911speakout.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH INTERNATIONAL CENTER FOR 9/11 JUSTICE
Website: https://ic911.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ic911justice/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina
TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina
Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/