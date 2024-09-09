Nanothermite Found in World Trade Center Debris Proves Explosives Used - David Chandler

Physics and math professor David Chandler discusses the evidence related to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that sent The Twin Towers plummeting to the ground, claiming the lives of thousands of innocent Americans. In his research, David has found disturbing hallmarkers of demolition, as well as plenty of on-site evidence - like steel - that was allegedly immediately removed from New York and melted down to make ships or sent overseas to China. Traces of nano thermite found at the scene - used in demolition - points to something potentially even more sinister than plane hijackings. David gives credible insight into why our government could have orchestrated this inside terrorist attack. Can we trust our government to tell us the truth about 9/11?









Nanothermite will melt through iron and steel





The investigation into 9/11 was delayed for over a year after the attacks





People were kept away from Ground Zero, which thwarted any potential on-the-ground investigations of the crime scene





The only thing left behind was dust, which David says contained traces of active explosives









