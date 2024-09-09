BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nanothermite Found in World Trade Center Debris Proves Explosives Used - David Chandler
7 months ago

Physics and math professor David Chandler discusses the evidence related to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that sent The Twin Towers plummeting to the ground, claiming the lives of thousands of innocent Americans. In his research, David has found disturbing hallmarkers of demolition, as well as plenty of on-site evidence - like steel - that was allegedly immediately removed from New York and melted down to make ships or sent overseas to China. Traces of nano thermite found at the scene - used in demolition - points to something potentially even more sinister than plane hijackings. David gives credible insight into why our government could have orchestrated this inside terrorist attack. Can we trust our government to tell us the truth about 9/11?



TAKEAWAYS


Nanothermite will melt through iron and steel


The investigation into 9/11 was delayed for over a year after the attacks


People were kept away from Ground Zero, which thwarted any potential on-the-ground investigations of the crime scene


The only thing left behind was dust, which David says contained traces of active explosives



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Sign Up for the CCM Newsletter: https://counterculturemom.com/

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Redemption Shield (use code TINA at checkout for 10% off): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

North Tower Exploding video: https://bit.ly/3WVowom

Thermitic Material in 9/11 World Trade Center Dust: https://bit.ly/3ZfV3Zl

9-11 Commission Report: https://9-11commission.gov/report/

NIST World Trade Center Investigation: https://bit.ly/3MxWgDI

Bush Family Connection to Hitler: https://bit.ly/47mFcKj

The Holocaust and the Bush Family Fortune: https://bit.ly/3Xl3Q9A

Ukraine on Fire movie: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5724358/


🔗 CONNECT WITH DAVID CHANDLER

Website: https://911speakout.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH INTERNATIONAL CENTER FOR 9/11 JUSTICE

Website: https://ic911.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ic911justice/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate


