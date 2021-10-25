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Good News Refreshes The Soul - Proverbs 25:25 (NIV)
25 Like cold water to a weary soul
is good news from a distant land.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Good news is refreshing and long lasting.
Good news is something to share.
Good news is the Gospel.
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