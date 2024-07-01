BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

✨555 Hz Star Power Galactic Mission Ignition ┇ Vega Light Language Activation ┇ By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
46 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
29 views • 10 months ago

Embark on a cosmic voyage with Lightstar’s latest 555 Hz Star Power Galactic Mission Ignition Vega Star Light Language Music Activation. 🌟 Tune into the frequency of 555 Hz, known for its transformative power, as Lightstar channels the celestial language of Vega, igniting your soul’s starseed potential. This high-frequency music is meticulously crafted to: awaken starseed missions, infuse galactic energy into your being, spark synchronicities aligned with your higher purpose, rekindle connections with your cosmic soul family, receive starlight codes, and harmonize karmic patterns for galactic purpose advancement. Rediscover the brilliance of your celestial origin and the mysteries of the Vega star, guiding you through a journey of light and cosmic consciousness. 🎵 Let the vibrations of this sonic activation illuminate your inner vision, align your energy centers, and elevate your consciousness to stellar dimensions. 🎨 Inspired by Lightstar’s visual artistry in ‘Star Power,’ this video serves as a gateway to the ancient knowledge and divine energies of the galactic realms. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar


🎵 BUY 555 Hz STAR POWER MP3 VERSION (3:33 MP3 file) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/555Hz-Star-Power.html


🎵 ALL MUSIC & AUDIO CATEGORY

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/music-activation-audio.html


LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:

🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com

✨(Sessions) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html

🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html

🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-gallery.html

🎴 (Oracle Decks) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-cards


💲 DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/donations.html


 GET MY FREE ACTIVATION PACK:

💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack-gift.html


▶️ VIDEO PLATFORMS:

BitChute ‣ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations

Odysee ‣ https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations

Rumble ‣ https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations

Brighteon ‣https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations

YouTube ‣ https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations


🌎 LET’S BECOME FRIENDS!!

@lightstarcreations everywhere

Facebook ‣ https://www.facebook.com/lightstarcreations

Instagram ‣ https://www.instagram.com/lightstarcreations

LinkedIn ‣ https://www.linkedin.com/in/lightstarcreations


📹 Remember to join the community, like, share, and comment on my video content to support my channel. Your engagement helps others find this life-changing content. Thank you for being part of our cosmic community! 🙏🌟


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:50623f4ece251885

Keywords
lightlanguagetransmissionlightstaractivation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy